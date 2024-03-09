News
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reports being targeted with 'hateful' online abuse during pregnancies
2024-03-09 | 06:23
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has said she was targeted with "hateful" online abuse during her two pregnancies, criticising the toxicity and lack of humanity on the internet and in parts of the media.
Meghan married King Charles' second son Harry in 2018, and the couple have two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
"The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn," Meghan said at an event at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday.
"You just think about that and really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful ... In the digital space and in certain sectors of the media, we have forgotten about our humanity, and that has got to change."
Harry and Meghan have spoken out over the difficulties that have come with being part of the British royal family, especially after they quit royal duties and moved to California - a decision Harry said he took to protect his own family.
Meghan's appearance comes during a difficult time for the royal family, after Charles was diagnosed with cancer and as Kate, the wife of Harry's older brother William, recovers from surgery.
Harry has said his father's cancer diagnosis could help bring the family closer together again.
Reuters
