News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken
World News
2024-03-13 | 16:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Washington is working to coordinate efforts to set maritime aid corridor into Gaza, says Blinken
Washington is working to coordinate a multinational effort to set up a maritime aid corridor into Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, part of a US strategy of "flooding the zone" with humanitarian assistance.
President Joe Biden last week announced plans for the US military to set up a dock on Gaza's Mediterranean coast that will enable distribution of up to 2 million meals a day in Gaza. Aid agencies say five months of war between Israel and Hamas has driven much of the population there to the brink of famine.
Blinken held a video conference on Wednesday with officials from Cyprus, Britain, the UAE, Qatar, the European Union and the United Nations to discuss getting the new route up and running.
The US was also working with Israel on the corridor, also supported by Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Canada, but it would take time to establish the corridor, Blinken told reporters at the State Department.
"I want to emphasize it is a complement to, not a substitute for, other ways of getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and in particular overland routes remain the most critical way to get assistance in and then to people who need it," Blinken said.
President Joe Biden's administration faces growing criticism over its military support for Israel even as it pushes for more humanitarian access to Gaza, where Israeli forces launched an air and ground assault in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian militants Hamas, which killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages.
Israel's response has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, destroyed much of the strip's infrastructure and sparked a humanitarian crisis.
Blinken said Israel needs to open as many land crossings into Gaza as possible, noting that shipments into northern Gaza began this week through a crossing known as the 96th gate. The US military has also dropped meals into the strip from aircraft.
"The bottom line is we need to see... flooding the zone when it comes to humanitarian assistance for Gaza," Blinken said, adding that Washington continues to push for a deal that would see a temporary pause in fighting and the release of remaining hostages held in Gaza.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Washington
Aid
Gaza
Antony Blinken
Israel
Hamas
US
Next
Pope Francis again condemns 'madness of war'
Macron and Polish PM to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Aid plan for Gaza by sea: US-led initiative faces hurdles amid Israeli inspection of aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08
Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08
Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:34
EU urges Israel to open more crossings so additional aid can reach Gaza
World News
16:34
EU urges Israel to open more crossings so additional aid can reach Gaza
0
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
0
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
0
World News
14:25
Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears
World News
14:25
Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-27
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
Press Highlights
2024-02-27
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
2
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
3
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
4
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
5
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
6
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
7
Lebanon News
04:45
Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border
Lebanon News
04:45
Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Press Highlights
01:56
Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More