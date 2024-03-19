Philippines FM says challenge is how to sustain, elevate US-Philippines alliance

World News
2024-03-19 | 02:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Philippines FM says challenge is how to sustain, elevate US-Philippines alliance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Philippines FM says challenge is how to sustain, elevate US-Philippines alliance

The Philippines' foreign minister said on Tuesday the challenge ahead was how to sustain and further elevate relations between his country and long-term ally, the United States.

Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo thanked visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint press conference for his country's support with regard to recent incidents in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and China have in recent months exchanged sharp rebukes and protests over each other's actions in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway that carries through it trillions of dollars worth of global trade every year.

Manalo said his country was committed to managing disputes in accordance with a rules-based order.

Blinken said, "We have shared concerns with China's actions that threaten our common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Waterways are critical to the interests of the region, the United States, and the world."

Reuters
 

World News

Philippines

United States

China

Enrique Manalo

Antony Blinken

Sea

LBCI Next
Biden, Japan's PM and Philippines' President to hold April summit at White House
Blinken to visit Middle East this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-02-01

Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-01-26

China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery

LBCI
World News
05:26

Reuters sources: Putin to visit China in May

LBCI
World News
04:47

North Korean leader oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers

LBCI
World News
04:04

Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-19

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:48

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
16:14

White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More