Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
World News
16-09-2025 | 14:23
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
The suspect in the killing of right-wing U.S. activist Charlie Kirk has been charged with aggravated murder, Utah County prosecutor Jeff Gray said Tuesday.
"I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty," he told reporters.
AFP
World News
Charlie Kirk
Killing
Tyler Robinson
Aggravated
Murder
US
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
World News
14:23
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15
Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans
Middle East News
14:12
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
Lebanon News
13:39
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations
World News
12:28
India, Iran join Belarus-Russia military drills: Russian agency
World News
11:48
No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief
World News
11:44
King Charles bids farewell to Duchess of Kent in royal milestone
World News
11:23
Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:29
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Rubio says Hamas 'emboldened' by Palestinian state moves
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
04:27
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
World News
02:00
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Middle East News
11:07
US sanctions target financing of Iran's military
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
