Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder

16-09-2025 | 14:23
Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder

The suspect in the killing of right-wing U.S. activist Charlie Kirk has been charged with aggravated murder, Utah County prosecutor Jeff Gray said Tuesday.

"I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty," he told reporters.


AFP
 

