Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City

The Israeli military destroyed another high-rise in Gaza City on Wednesday, AFP footage showed, the latest tower to be targeted as Israel intensifies its assault on the territory's main city.



The military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, had earlier issued an evacuation warning to those living in and around the tower. In a later statement, the military said it had "struck a high-rise building that was used by Hamas in the area of Gaza City."



AFP



