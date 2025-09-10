Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-09-2025 | 07:49
High views
Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City
0min
Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City

The Israeli military destroyed another high-rise in Gaza City on Wednesday, AFP footage showed, the latest tower to be targeted as Israel intensifies its assault on the territory's main city.

The military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, had earlier issued an evacuation warning to those living in and around the tower. In a later statement, the military said it had "struck a high-rise building that was used by Hamas in the area of Gaza City."

AFP 

Middle East News

Israel

Gaza City

Evacuation

Hamas

War

