News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-09-2025 | 07:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel’s army destroys new high-rise building in Gaza City
The Israeli military destroyed another high-rise in Gaza City on Wednesday, AFP footage showed, the latest tower to be targeted as Israel intensifies its assault on the territory's main city.
The military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, had earlier issued an evacuation warning to those living in and around the tower. In a later statement, the military said it had "struck a high-rise building that was used by Hamas in the area of Gaza City."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza City
Evacuation
Hamas
War
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-07
Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-07
Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05
Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05
Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
0
Sports News
2025-04-22
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Sports News
2025-04-22
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah released from French prison after over 40 years
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah released from French prison after over 40 years
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details
3
Middle East News
12:19
Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya's son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha
Middle East News
12:19
Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya's son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha
4
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:45
MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut
5
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
8
Middle East News
13:18
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen, sirens in Jerusalem
Middle East News
13:18
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen, sirens in Jerusalem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More