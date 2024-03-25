Kremlin confirms no comment on Islamic State's Moscow attack adoption until investigation concludes

World News
2024-03-25 | 06:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin confirms no comment on Islamic State&#39;s Moscow attack adoption until investigation concludes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin confirms no comment on Islamic State's Moscow attack adoption until investigation concludes

The Kremlin affirmed on Monday that it will not comment on the Islamic State's adoption of the deadly attack on a concert hall in Moscow until the investigations are concluded.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, "Investigations are ongoing. A coherent narrative has not yet been issued. We are only discussing preliminary data," adding that President Vladimir Putin does not intend to visit the site of the attack.

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Islamic State

Moscow

Attack

Russia

Investigation

Dmitry Peskov

LBCI Next
Macron: Those responsible for Moscow attack attempt operations in France
Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Niger army that killed dozens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-23

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-23

Mikati expresses solidarity with Russia on Moscow terrorist attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Investigative Committee of Russia: Death toll in attack near Moscow rises to 115

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:12

Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials

LBCI
World News
08:43

China-Philippines relations at 'crossroads' amid maritime incidents

LBCI
World News
07:35

French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level

LBCI
World News
06:32

Macron: Those responsible for Moscow attack attempt operations in France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22

Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:28

Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition

LBCI
World News
05:01

Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Ahmad Rustom highlights progress and challenges in national dialogue initiative

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More