News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine downs Russian missiles over Odesa, injuring five people
World News
2024-03-29 | 13:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine downs Russian missiles over Odesa, injuring five people
Ukraine's air force downed two Russian missiles in the southern port city of Odesa on Friday afternoon, officials said, but debris hit civilian infrastructure, injuring five people.
A 15-year-old boy who was outside at the moment of the strike was among the injured, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov added on Telegram.
"The enemy insidiously directs missile strikes on industrial and residential areas of Odesa," the southern military command said on the Telegram messaging app.
Moscow denies deliberately attacking civilians in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that it launched in February 2022, although many have been killed in frequent Russian airstrikes across the country.
Russia carried out a major airstrike on Ukraine's energy system on March 22, part of what Moscow said was "revenge" for Ukrainian attacks on Russian border regions. Russian forces continued targeting energy facilities this week as well.
Moscow has increased its use of ballistic missiles, which are much faster than regular cruise missiles and harder to shoot down, to attack Ukrainian cities over the past few days.
A little over two years after starting its invasion, Russian forces have been slowly advancing of late and currently control about one fifth of its neighbour in eastern and southern regions.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Missiles
Odesa
Moscow
Next
US provides Maryland $60 million to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge
US takes another step to stop the flow of technology to Russia for weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
0
World News
2024-03-23
Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services
World News
2024-03-23
Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:54
Moscow court sets ninth concert hall attack suspect under pre-trial custody
World News
13:54
Moscow court sets ninth concert hall attack suspect under pre-trial custody
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
3
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
5
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
6
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More