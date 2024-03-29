News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moscow court sets ninth concert hall attack suspect under pre-trial custody
World News
2024-03-29 | 13:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Moscow court sets ninth concert hall attack suspect under pre-trial custody
A Moscow district court ruled on Friday that the ninth suspect in the March 22 concert hall attack in which more than 140 people were killed should be held in custody until May 22 pending trial.
The Basmanny District Court said in a statement that Lutfulloi Nazrimad, a native of Tajikistan, had been charged under Russia's terrorist act.
It agreed to the investigator's request that he should be remanded in pre-trial custody until May 22, it said.
Separately, Russia's Investigative Committee said that the suspects had stated that their actions had been coordinated by voice messages from a man via the Telegram messenger.
"On the coordinator's instructions, after committing the crime, the terrorists drove in a car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border to cross it and arrive in Kyiv to receive the reward they had been promised," the Investigative Committee said.
It said it was investigating potential involvement of representatives of the Ukrainian special services in the organisation and financing of the attack.
Ukraine has denied it had anything to do with the attack, the deadliest in Russia for 20 years.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack and U.S. officials say they have intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K).
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had found proof that the concert hall gunmen were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists", an assertion dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Moscow
Court
Attack
Trial
Next
US provides Maryland $60 million to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge
US takes another step to stop the flow of technology to Russia for weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-28
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia
World News
2024-03-28
White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia
0
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-26
Russian investigators question Moscow attack suspects' families in Tajikistan
World News
2024-03-26
Russian investigators question Moscow attack suspects' families in Tajikistan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:36
Ukraine downs Russian missiles over Odesa, injuring five people
World News
13:36
Ukraine downs Russian missiles over Odesa, injuring five people
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
3
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
5
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
6
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More