Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Massive fire breaks out in Indonesian ammunition storage facility
World News
2024-03-30 | 08:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Massive fire breaks out in Indonesian ammunition storage facility
A massive fire broke out in an ammunition storage facility in Indonesia's West Java on Saturday, news website detik.com reported, citing local firefighters.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Kompas TV said the facility belonged to the military. An amateur video broadcast by the news channel showed an immense blaze against the night sky, and loud explosions could be heard.
Reuters
World News
Indonesia
Fire
Ammunition
Storage
Facility
Explosion
Pope Francis to take part in Easter Vigil
Several people being held hostage in Dutch town
0
World News
04:08
Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearms
World News
04:08
Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28
Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28
Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
0
World News
10:12
Greece arrests member of gang that smuggled fuel products for illegal sale
World News
10:12
Greece arrests member of gang that smuggled fuel products for illegal sale
0
World News
09:18
Pope Francis to take part in Easter Vigil
World News
09:18
Pope Francis to take part in Easter Vigil
0
World News
07:22
Several people being held hostage in Dutch town
World News
07:22
Several people being held hostage in Dutch town
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza
0
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
2
Lebanon News
06:54
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle
4
Lebanon News
10:05
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
Lebanon News
10:05
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
6
Lebanon News
04:39
Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
Lebanon News
04:39
Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
Second shipment with almost 400 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
Second shipment with almost 400 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:08
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:08
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
