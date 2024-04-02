Putin declares Russia will find out who was behind deadly concert shooting

World News
2024-04-02 | 08:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin declares Russia will find out who was behind deadly concert shooting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin declares Russia will find out who was behind deadly concert shooting

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia will find out who was behind last month's attack on a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.

"We will definitely get to those who ultimately ordered it," Putin told a meeting of Interior Ministry officials. "We paid a very high price, and the entire analysis of the situation must be extremely objective and professional."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and US officials say they have intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K). Russia says it has evidence the attackers had links to Ukraine, which Kyiv has denied and the United States has rejected as nonsense.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Attack

Moscow

Islamic State

LBCI Next
Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken
London demands 'transparent' explanation from Israel following attack on relief workers in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-01

Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:02

Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

LBCI
World News
11:51

US Treasury Secretary to return to China to continue 'economic dialogue' with top Chinese officials

LBCI
World News
11:43

UK summons Israeli ambassador over death of aid workers in Gaza, says Foreign Ministry

LBCI
World News
11:09

UN condemns the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-25

Mystical Morocco to Tyrian Seas: Saab and Murad's Haute Couture marvel in Paris

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

Nikki Haley concludes White House bid

LBCI
World News
2024-03-30

Greece arrests member of gang that smuggled fuel products for illegal sale

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Hamas' demands vs. Israeli threats: Netanyahu's tough stand and internal pressures

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More