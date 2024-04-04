News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gold prices rebound to 'record high' after Fed comments, US data in focus
World News
2024-04-04 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gold prices rebound to 'record high' after Fed comments, US data in focus
Gold prices rallied to a record high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials reiterated expectations of interest rate cuts in 2024, even if their timing was unclear, while traders await key US jobs data.
Spot gold was steady at $2,299.28 per ounce, as of 0343 GMT, and hit a record high of $2,304.09 earlier in the session. Bullion has hit record highs in each session since last week's Thursday.
US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $2,318.70.
"What is driving the gold price is currencies globally depreciating against the US dollar for a whole range of reasons ... people acquiring gold as basically a protection against local currency depreciation," Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals, said.
Federal Reserve officials including US central bank chief Jerome Powell on Wednesday continued focusing on the need for more debate and data before interest rates are cut, a move financial markets expect to occur in June.
US services industry growth slowed further in March, which bodes well for the inflation outlook. The US jobs report for March is due to be released on Friday, with new inflation data coming next week.
"If non-farm payrolls meet expectations or is worse than expectations in terms of the job market being weaker, then this would be positive for the potential for an interest rate cut which would then be positive for gold," Langford added.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5 percent to $27.08 per ounce, platinum edged down 0.1 percent to $935.39 and palladium was up 0.4 percent at $1.017.83.
Reuters
World News
Gold
Federal Reserve
Interest Rate
US
Data
Jerome Powell
Next
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th Anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together
Russia: Dialogue channels with NATO at 'zero'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-27
Rescue efforts suspended at Russian gold mine due to collapse risk
World News
2024-03-27
Rescue efforts suspended at Russian gold mine due to collapse risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-18
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
Press Highlights
2024-01-18
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
0
World News
04:16
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th Anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together
World News
04:16
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th Anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:16
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th Anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together
World News
04:16
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th Anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together
0
World News
02:15
Russia: Dialogue channels with NATO at 'zero'
World News
02:15
Russia: Dialogue channels with NATO at 'zero'
0
World News
01:13
Trump spoke recently with Saudi Crown Prince, the New York Times reports
World News
01:13
Trump spoke recently with Saudi Crown Prince, the New York Times reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Australia PM says Israel's explanation for aid workers deaths' 'not good enough'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Australia PM says Israel's explanation for aid workers deaths' 'not good enough'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:13
Trump spoke recently with Saudi Crown Prince, the New York Times reports
World News
01:13
Trump spoke recently with Saudi Crown Prince, the New York Times reports
0
World News
2024-03-22
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
World News
2024-03-22
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
0
World News
15:08
Blinken warns Azerbaijan over tensions with Armenia
World News
15:08
Blinken warns Azerbaijan over tensions with Armenia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
3
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
4
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
5
Variety and Tech
14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
Variety and Tech
14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
6
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More