Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador and accuses Addis Ababa of 'interference' in internal affairs

World News
2024-04-04 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador and accuses Addis Ababa of &#39;interference&#39; in internal affairs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador and accuses Addis Ababa of 'interference' in internal affairs

On Thursday, the Somali government announced the Ethiopian ambassador's expulsion, accusing Addis Ababa of "blatant interference" in its internal affairs.

The Somali government's statement indicated that it would order the closure of Ethiopia's consulates in Somaliland (Somali territory) and Puntland, which enjoys semi-autonomous rule.

AFP

World News

Somalia

Ethiopia

Consulate

Addis Ababa

Internal Affairs

Putin: Russia will not become a target for Islamic extremists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:10

Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador over port agreement

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

UN condemns the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Bou Saab meets Wronecka, condemns attack on Iranian Consulate building in Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:46

Putin: Russia will not become a target for Islamic extremists

LBCI
World News
07:57

French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
06:40

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP

LBCI
World News
06:10

Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador over port agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-24

Iran calls on Sweden to act against the desecration of the Quran and the release of one of its citizens

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:24

UK judges, intelligence experts call for a suspension of Israeli arms sales

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:41

Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More