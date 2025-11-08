Russia hits several key Ukraine energy facilities, kills three people

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least three people and damaging large energy infrastructure facilities in three regions, Ukrainian officials said.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had launched more than 450 drones and 45 missiles.



Two people were killed and 12 wounded in the city of Dnipro when a drone hit an apartment building. One person was killed in the Kharkiv region, regional officials said.



Energy facilities in the Kyiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions were damaged, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.





Reuters