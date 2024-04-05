News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WFP delivers food aid to Darfur as Sudan famine looms
World News
2024-04-05 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
WFP delivers food aid to Darfur as Sudan famine looms
The World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday it had negotiated the delivery of the first two convoys of food aid into Sudan's Darfur region in months, amid warnings of impending famine caused by a one-year war and lack of access to food aid.
The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has sparked widespread hunger in the country, after destroying infrastructure and markets and displacing more than eight million people.
Catastrophic hunger, the term used on the household level for famine conditions, is expected in Khartoum and West Darfur, which have seen the fiercest attacks, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS Net), as well as in many other areas of Darfur that house millions of displaced people.
One convoy with 1,300 tonnes of supplies was able to arrive via the Adre border crossing with Chad into West and Central Darfur, two areas already seeing emergency levels of hunger after being overrun by the Rapid Support Forces.
Reuters
World News
WFP
Food
Aid
Darfur
Sudan
Famine
Next
Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides
Ryanair: Resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv as of June 3
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-26
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
World News
2024-02-26
Sudan's Darfur crisis: Aid blockade sparks international concern
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Biden speaks with Netanyahu after strike kills food aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Biden speaks with Netanyahu after strike kills food aid workers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
0
World News
2024-03-20
US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries
World News
2024-03-20
US vows $47 mln humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring countries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
0
World News
11:43
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits New York City
World News
11:43
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits New York City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
World Central Kitchen demands independent investigation into the killing of its workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
World Central Kitchen demands independent investigation into the killing of its workers
0
World News
06:49
Kremlin condemns Macron's 'false' accusations of Moscow targeting Olympic Games
World News
06:49
Kremlin condemns Macron's 'false' accusations of Moscow targeting Olympic Games
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-26
Google is killing Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024
Variety and Tech
2023-09-26
Google is killing Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
2
Lebanon News
05:02
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
Lebanon News
05:02
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
5
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
8
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More