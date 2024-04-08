Australia appoints special advisor to oversee Israeli investigation into killing of aid workers

Australia appointed retired General Mark Binskin on Monday to oversee the investigation being conducted by Israel into the killing of seven aid workers in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip, renewing its call for "full accountability" for those responsible for the tragedy.



The Israeli army acknowledged committing a series of "serious errors" that led to the airstrike, confirming that it was targeting "a Hamas militant."



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong strongly criticized Israel's initial response.



On Monday, the minister appointed retired General Mark Binskin as a special advisor tasked with working with the Israeli army to ensure the "transparency" of the investigation into the airstrike on the humanitarian crew.



Wong said, "Australia has clearly informed the Israeli government that we expect and trust that this participation will be facilitated" on the Israeli side.



She added that "the Australian government has been clear that we expect full accountability" for the killing of the seven humanitarian workers.



While reminding that Binskin is highly respected in his country and has previously served as the Chief of the Australian Air Force, she said the retired general will review "the measures taken to hold those responsible" for the airstrike accountable.



Wong explained that Binskin would also advise the Australian government on whether further investigations or consequences were warranted.



AFP