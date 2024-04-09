Blinken: We continue to work closely with Qatar, Egypt to reach Gaza ceasefire agreement

World News
2024-04-09 | 13:34
High views
Blinken: We continue to work closely with Qatar, Egypt to reach Gaza ceasefire agreement
0min
Blinken: We continue to work closely with Qatar, Egypt to reach Gaza ceasefire agreement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the United States has not received the timing for a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, the last refuge for displaced Palestinians in Gaza, adding that he expects to see his Israeli counterparts again next week to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territory.

Blinken told reporters after meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron at the US State Department that the United States continues to work closely with Qatar and Egypt to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He added that 400 trucks were allowed to enter Gaza yesterday, Monday, the largest number since the outbreak of the war on October 7th.

Reuters
 

