Talks between the US and Israel on Rafah to take place within two weeks: White House
World News
2024-04-09 | 15:33
Talks between the US and Israel on Rafah to take place within two weeks: White House
The White House said on Tuesday that direct talks between Israeli and American officials regarding the planned operation in the city of Rafah in Gaza will take place within two weeks.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
White House
Israel
Operation
Rafah
Gaza
