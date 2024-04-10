News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's Bordeaux knife attack kills one, reports BFM TV
World News
2024-04-10 | 15:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France's Bordeaux knife attack kills one, reports BFM TV
A man armed with a knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least one other in an attack in the French city of Bordeaux, BFM TV reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.
BFM TV said the attacker was killed by police. Police do not initially think the attack was terrorism-related, the news channel reported.
The Bordeaux prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Less than four months out from the Olympic Games, France is on its highest state of security alert. A soccer match between Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the French capital on Wednesday night took place under tightened security measures after a threat from Islamic State.
Reuters
World News
France
Bordeaux
Attack
Fatality
Next
China rejects any criticism or pressure regarding its relationship with Russia
Spanish Parliament discusses a bill calling for legalization of residency for all immigrants in the country
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-25
Macron: Those responsible for Moscow attack attempt operations in France
World News
2024-03-25
Macron: Those responsible for Moscow attack attempt operations in France
0
Lebanon News
11:12
Incident in Jdita: Investigation underway following attack at Syrian Social Nationalist Party office
Lebanon News
11:12
Incident in Jdita: Investigation underway following attack at Syrian Social Nationalist Party office
0
Middle East News
01:39
Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria
Middle East News
01:39
Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-04-09
Eight members of Syrian Revolutionary Guard Forces killed in attack near Al Mayadin, Syria: SOHR
Middle East News
2024-04-09
Eight members of Syrian Revolutionary Guard Forces killed in attack near Al Mayadin, Syria: SOHR
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:33
US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia
World News
15:33
US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia
0
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
0
World News
14:24
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal
World News
14:24
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal
0
World News
14:01
Biden: US, Japan, and Australia to establish joint air defense network
World News
14:01
Biden: US, Japan, and Australia to establish joint air defense network
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Reports of plane crash in Northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Reports of plane crash in Northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
0
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
2
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
3
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
4
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More