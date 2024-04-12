News
US does not expect to be drawn into war, predicts Iranian attack against Israel
World News
2024-04-12 | 00:16
US does not expect to be drawn into war, predicts Iranian attack against Israel
The United States expects an attack by Iran against Israel but one that would not be big enough to draw Washington into war, a US official said late on Thursday.
The White House said earlier Washington did not want conflict, opens new tab to spread in the Middle East and the US had told Iran it was not involved in an air strike against a top Iranian military commander in Damascus.
The White House added it warned Iran to not use that attack as a pretext to escalate further in the region.
Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Damascus on Monday in a strike for which Iran has vowed revenge and in which a top Iranian general and six other Iranian military officers were killed, ratcheting up tension in a region already strained by the Gaza war.
Iranian sources told Reuters that Tehran has signaled to Washington that it will respond to Israel's attack on its Syrian embassy in a way that aims to avoid major escalation and it will not act hastily, as Tehran presses demands including a Gaza truce.
The United States has been on high alert about possible retaliatory strikes from Iran, and US envoys have been working to lower tensions.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Washington
Israel
Iran
War
Gaza
Hamas
October 7
Attack
Syria
Damascus
Tehran
