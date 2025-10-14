French PM backs suspending pension reform until 2027 presidential vote

14-10-2025 | 09:42
French PM backs suspending pension reform until 2027 presidential vote
French PM backs suspending pension reform until 2027 presidential vote

France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday he would back suspending an unpopular reform that raised the age of retirement from 62 to 64 until presidential polls in 2027.

"I will propose to parliament this autumn that we suspend the 2023 pension reform until the presidential election. There will be no increase in the retirement age from now until January 2028," he promised lawmakers during his policy speech, responding to a key request from the Socialists, a swing group in parliament crucial to his cabinet's survival.

