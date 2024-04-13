Man shot in Sydney after reports of stabbings

2024-04-13 | 05:00
Man shot in Sydney after reports of stabbings
2min
Man shot in Sydney after reports of stabbings

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday after reports of multiple people stabbed, police said, as media reported hundreds had been evacuated.

"People are urged to avoid the area," New South Wales Police said in a statement. "Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) after the stabbing reports, police said.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told Reuters that eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping center after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one witness said.

The other said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewelry store.

An eyewitness told ABC the attacker had been shot by a police officer.

"If she did not shoot him, he would have kept going, he was on the rampage," said the man, who did not give his name. "She went over and was giving him CPR. He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree."

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

Reuterd

UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
