PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 07:14
PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment
3min
PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held talks Monday at the Grand Serail with a French economic delegation headed by Gérard Wolf, president of the MEDEF International business federation, and including leading French companies specializing in reconstruction and urban modernization. 


Economy Minister Amer Bisat and French Ambassador Hervé Magro also attended the meeting.

Wolf said after the talks that the delegation — made up of around 40 prominent French companies and institutions — arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, marking their first visit in four years.

“We were pleased to hear about the reforms being implemented, as confirmed to us by Prime Minister Salam and detailed by the economy minister, along with all the elements companies look for, namely security and investment opportunities,” Wolf said. 

He added: “We will be present here with the best modern and innovative technologies. We have long known Lebanon, where our top companies are already active, in addition to the shared political, commercial, and industrial history that connects us.”

Wolf stressed the delegation’s intent to contribute to Lebanon’s modernization and support key sectors such as transportation, energy, healthcare, and other vital fields.

Minister Bisat described the initiative as “very important,” noting that it was the first visit of its kind in years and reflected a renewed confidence in Lebanon by its international partners.

“We presented to them, alongside Prime Minister Salam, the package of reforms that we have launched, and highlighted the efforts to revive economic activity,” Bisat said. 

He pointed to ongoing “positive and continuous discussions” with the World Bank, which are set to continue next week ahead of meetings in Washington. 

He also noted that an investment conference is scheduled for November 18–19, with the French delegation expressing readiness to attend.

Bisat said the aim of the conference is to show the world and the private sector that Lebanon is regaining vitality. “We named the conference ‘Beirut 1’ because it marks the beginning of a long road toward reform and growth, God willing,” he said.

