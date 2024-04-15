Macron confident in holding 'very grand' opening ceremony for Olympics despite security threats

2024-04-15 | 03:04
Macron confident in holding 'very grand' opening ceremony for Olympics despite security threats
Macron confident in holding 'very grand' opening ceremony for Olympics despite security threats

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Monday that he is confident that his country will host a 'very grand' opening ceremony for the Olympic Games in July, despite concerns about security and terrorism risks.

Macron told RMC radio and BFMTV television, 'We can do it and we will do it,' adding that French authorities are nonetheless 'not naive' regarding security risks.

However, Macron stated that alternative options are on the table if the government's security assessment as the Olympics approach reveals that it would be extremely dangerous to hold the ceremony as planned on the Seine River.

Reuters

