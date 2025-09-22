News
Iran's Araghchi says Tehran will not respond to language of pressure over its nuclear work
Middle East News
22-09-2025 | 13:53
Iran's Araghchi says Tehran will not respond to language of pressure over its nuclear work
Iran insists diplomacy is the only way to resolve a decades-long nuclear dispute with the West, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state TV on Monday, adding it was time for the West to choose "cooperation or confrontation."
Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, launched a 30-day process on August 28 to re-impose U.N. sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Araghchi said he will meet with his European counterparts and the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in New York this week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly to discuss Iran's nuclear program.
Two European diplomats told Reuters the meeting will be on Tuesday.
"They have tested Iran repeatedly and know we do not respond to the language of pressure and threat," Araghchi said. "I hope we can find a diplomatic solution in the coming days, otherwise Tehran will take appropriate measures."
Reuters
