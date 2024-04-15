News
UK sanctions businesses funding Sudanese conflict
World News
2024-04-15 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK sanctions businesses funding Sudanese conflict
Britain on Monday imposed sanctions against three businesses which it said were funding military groups behind the conflict in Sudan and reiterated its calls for a lasting ceasefire.
The measures mark the first anniversary of the war between rival military factions in the east African nation, which has pushed parts of the country to the brink of famine and left millions of people in need of assistance.
"A year on since the outbreak of fighting, we continue to see appalling atrocities against civilians, unacceptable restrictions on humanitarian access and an utter disregard for civilian life," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.
"The businesses that support the warring parties must be held to account, alongside those responsible for human rights abuses. The world must not forget about Sudan. We urgently need to end the violence."
Britain said Alkhaleej Bank, Al-Fakher Advanced Works and Red Rock Mining would be subject to an asset freeze, limiting their financial freedom.
Last month Britain pledged an 89 million pound ($111 million) aid package for Sudan.
Reuters
World News
UK
Sanctions
Business
Funding
Sudan
Conflict
