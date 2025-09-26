Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, will arrive in Lebanon on Saturday for an official visit.



Larijani will take part in ceremonies marking the first anniversary of the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine, and their companions.



During his visit, Larijani is also scheduled to hold meetings with senior Lebanese officials to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual concern.