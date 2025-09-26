News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday
Lebanon News
26-09-2025 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday
Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, will arrive in Lebanon on Saturday for an official visit.
Larijani will take part in ceremonies marking the first anniversary of the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine, and their companions.
During his visit, Larijani is also scheduled to hold meetings with senior Lebanese officials to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual concern.
Lebanon News
Ali Larijani
Iran
Lebanon
Visit
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Hashem Safieddine
Next
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-08-08
UN Security Council to meet Saturday to discuss situation in the Middle East
World News
2025-08-08
UN Security Council to meet Saturday to discuss situation in the Middle East
0
World News
2025-08-22
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
World News
2025-08-22
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Information Minister Paul Morcos meets Speaker Berri to discuss backing for media law
Lebanon News
08:10
Information Minister Paul Morcos meets Speaker Berri to discuss backing for media law
0
Lebanon News
08:01
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence
Lebanon News
08:01
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:07
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
0
World News
2025-07-09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
World News
2025-07-09
Spain PM announces anti-corruption plan designed with OECD
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:07
Civil Aviation denies rumors of flight cancellations at Beirut Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
3
Lebanon News
13:07
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
Lebanon News
13:07
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
5
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
6
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet
7
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
09:53
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
8
Middle East News
09:29
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital
Middle East News
09:29
Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More