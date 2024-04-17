Macron considers it 'duty' for EU to impose additional sanctions on Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Wednesday that it is the "duty" of the European Union to expand the scope of sanctions targeting Iran after its attack on the Israeli state in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus.



Macron, speaking in Brussels ahead of a summit of alliance leaders, said, "We support imposing sanctions that can also target anyone involved in the manufacture of missiles and drones used during the Saturday night attack," adding, "Therefore, our duty is to expand these sanctions."



He reiterated that he had called for this during Sunday's virtual summit of the Group of Seven.



AFP