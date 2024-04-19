Blinken: US is committed to Israeli security, not involved in any offense

World News
2024-04-19 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken: US is committed to Israeli security, not involved in any offense
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken: US is committed to Israeli security, not involved in any offense

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the US was committed to Israel’s security, adding when asked about Israel’s strikes on Iran that the US has not been involved in any offensive operation.

Blinken, speaking after the G7 gathering in Italy, urged the rapid implementation of Israel’s humanitarian assistance commitments, saying while there had been some important steps taken, more sustained results were needed.


AFP

World News

Middle East News

Blinken

US

Israeli

Security

Offense

LBCI Next
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
Police surround Iranian consulate in Paris where a man threatened to blow himself up
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

US National Security advisor meets Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13

Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:03

Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident

LBCI
World News
08:36

Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

LBCI
World News
08:20

Police surround Iranian consulate in Paris where a man threatened to blow himself up

LBCI
World News
07:28

Ukraine to get 560 million euros for infrastructure from development bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

Russia launches 'counter-terrorism operation' in Dagestan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-15

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Chinese embassy in Iran urges citizens to 'take precautions over security risks’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More