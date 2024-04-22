Biden promises Zelenskyy to 'quickly provide significant new security assistance packages'

World News
2024-04-22 | 13:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden promises Zelenskyy to &#39;quickly provide significant new security assistance packages&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden promises Zelenskyy to 'quickly provide significant new security assistance packages'

Joe Biden pledged on Monday, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to send him "significant" military aid "quickly," once the US Congress finally approves a $61 billion aid package for Kyiv.

The White House said in a statement that the United States "quickly provides significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield and air defense needs."

AFP 
 

World News

US

Joe Biden

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Congress

LBCI Next
Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76
EU foreign ministers to discuss air defense for Ukraine, Iran sanctions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

UK's FM to meet Blinken, Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid

LBCI
World News
07:42

Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield

LBCI
World News
01:33

EU foreign ministers to discuss air defense for Ukraine, Iran sanctions

LBCI
World News
2024-04-21

US House of Representatives passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28

US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks

LBCI
World News
15:14

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan after a long day of tremors

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:01

Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-25

Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-17

Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
00:50

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More