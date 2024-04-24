News
Pro-Palestinian protests grow at US universities, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn
World News
2024-04-24 | 00:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pro-Palestinian protests grow at US universities, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn
Protests against Israel filled streets in Brooklyn and escalated at universities across the United States, some of which included Jewish Passover Seders, as demonstrators demanded an end to civilian casualties in Gaza.
The growing protests follow mass arrests of demonstrators at some East Coast universities in recent days and show a deepening dissatisfaction in the United States, historically Israel's most important ally, with the course of the war with Hamas.
Pro-Palestinian protests have followed President Joe Biden, a self-declared "Zionist," for months. On universities, protests have recently grown to encampments that draw students and faculty of various backgrounds, including of Jewish and Muslim faiths, that host teach-ins, interfaith prayers, and musical performances.
A large Brooklyn street protest reached a standoff on Tuesday when New York police began to arrest people over disorderly conduct, restraining those who refused to move with zip ties.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations criticized the use of police force to stifle dissent, saying it undermined academic freedom.
"So does defaming and endangering Jewish, Muslim and Palestinian ... students based on suspiciously inflammatory remarks that a few unidentified, masked individuals have made outside of campus," Afaf Nasher, executive director of CAIR in New York, said in a statement.
Critics of the protests, including prominent Republican members of the US Congress, have stepped up accusations of antisemitism and harassment by at least some protesters. Civil rights advocates, including the ACLU, have raised free speech concerns over the arrests.
There have been heated exchanges of words and insults between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators, particularly in the public streets around Columbia, leading congressional Republicans on Tuesday to demand that Biden do more to protect Jewish students.
Several campus protesters Reuters spoke to attributed the off-campus incidents to rogue provocateurs who are trying to hijack the protests' message.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Pro-Palestinian
Protests
United States
Universities
Demonstration
Brooklyn
