Hong Kong and KSA explore the creation of fund to track stock indices

Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are exploring the creation of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking Hong Kong indices, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a statement on Thursday.



The Hong Kong government is currently working with several financial institutions to develop the ETF, Chan said.



The statement was released on the sidelines of an event jointly held by the Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner of the Saudi Exchange, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX).



Reuters