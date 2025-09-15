Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria

Middle East News
15-09-2025
High views
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
2min
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging negotiations with Hamas, warning that its policies are threatening the stability of the wider Middle East.

He made the remarks in Doha as Qatar is hosting a summit to discuss Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital last week. 

The emir questioned Israel’s motives, saying: “If Israel wants to assassinate the political leadership of Hamas, then why is it negotiating with them? Anyone who systematically targets the party they are negotiating with is seeking to derail the talks.”

He further accused Israel of making Gaza “unlivable in preparation for the displacement of its population,” describing the strategy as part of a broader plan to expand its influence. 

“The idea that the Arab region should become an Israeli sphere of influence is a dangerous illusion,” he said.

The emir also charged Israel with attempting to divide Syria and destabilize Lebanon. 

He warned that in Lebanon, “acceptance by the Lebanese government of an American paper is met with bombings and assassinations, as Israel seeks to drag the country into civil war to justify its aggression.”




