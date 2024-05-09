News
Protesters in Armenia demand PM resign over border villages dispute
World News
2024-05-09 | 12:12
High views
Protesters in Armenia demand PM resign over border villages dispute
A big crowd of protesters gathered in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Thursday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his decision to cede several border villages to neighbor and longtime rival Azerbaijan.
Armenia said last month it would return the uninhabited villages in what both sides said was an important milestone as they edge towards a peace deal after fighting two wars since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The decision has angered many in Armenia. Almost 100 people protesting the move were detained last month in Yerevan after police said they refused to comply with their orders.
Protesters led by a senior Armenian cleric reached Yerevan on Thursday after walking for several days from a village in the country's northeast, a distance of some 100 miles (160 km).
Video posted by Armenian media on Thursday showed a crowd of thousands of people gathering in Yerevan's central Republic Square and waving Armenian flags.
"Nikol Pashinyan, we are giving you an hour to resign", the cleric, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, was cited by Armenian media as saying.
"You no longer have any authority in Armenia".
Reuters
