News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum
World News
2024-05-11 | 01:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the country's support for a Palestinian bid to become a full United Nations member was part of building momentum to secure peace in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Australia voted on Friday with the overwhelming majority of the UN General Assembly in backing the resolution that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state. It recommended the Security Council "reconsider the matter favorably".
The United States had vetoed a recommendation that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership" in a Security Council vote last month.
The question of Palestinian membership is one of the few diplomatic issues where close allies Washington and Canberra differ.
"Much of our region and many of our partners also voted yes," Wong told a press conference in Adelaide. "We all know one vote on its own won't end this conflict - it has spanned our entire lifetimes - but we all have to do what we can to build momentum towards peace."
Friday's General Assembly vote - 143 in favour, nine including the US and Israel against, and 25 abstaining - was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid. The Palestinians are a non-member observer state.
Their push for full UN membership comes seven months into the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza and as Israel expands settlements in the occupied West Bank that the UN
considers illegal.
"Australia has long been an unwavering supporter of a two-state solution", Australia's ambassador to the UN, James Larsen posted on X.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Australia
Penny Wong
Palestine
United Nations
Israel
Hamas
War
Gaza
Next
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns
France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:29
Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says
World News
03:29
Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says
0
World News
01:52
US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters
World News
01:52
US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters
0
World News
01:44
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns
World News
01:44
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns
0
World News
00:59
France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement
World News
00:59
France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-05
Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede
World News
2024-02-05
Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
2
Lebanon News
04:38
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
Lebanon News
04:38
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Lebanon's legal response to child abuse: Protection and rehabilitation
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Lebanon's legal response to child abuse: Protection and rehabilitation
7
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More