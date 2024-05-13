Turkish president and Greek PM set for talks to maintain positive momentum

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Turkey on Monday for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at maintaining the positive momentum achieved in bilateral ties in recent months despite lingering problems between the neighbors.



A Turkish diplomatic source said Erdogan and Mitsotakis will discuss during Monday's visit issues from technology, tourism, and economic ties to counter-terrorism and migration, adding a "Joint Business Council" would also be formed to bring together Turkish and Greek business people.



They agreed to boost trade, keep communication channels open, carry out military confidence-building measures to reduce tensions and work on problems that have kept them apart, namely in the Aegean Sea.



"Since the (December) visit, in accordance with the meaning and spirit of the Declaration, by mutually building confidence, the two parties have aimed to create an atmosphere to allow for existing issues to be tackled in the appropriate way," the diplomatic source said.



On Sunday, Mitsotakis told Turkish daily Milliyet that his visit to Ankara - the first in five years - is an opportunity to evaluate the progress in recent months and to reiterate Athens' commitment to improving ties.



"What we can change is our perspective: Instead of seeing a riddle that cannot be solved, we should focus on strengthening a positive agenda and seek cooperation between our two countries and our peoples," he said.



Erdogan, speaking to the Greek daily Kathimerini on Sunday, said the main goal was to "raise the level of our bilateral relations to unprecedented heights", adding the neighbors had many issues they could agree on while seeking solutions to their problems.



He said his December visit to Athens was the "highest point in ties", adding existing issues should not derail progress made in other areas, and that problems between the two sides could be solved via compartmentalization.



"Disagreements apparently remain. The important thing is that they do not lead to crises," a Greek government source said.



Reuters