Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine

World News
2024-05-14 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at &#39;challenging&#39; time for Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told President Volodmyr Zelenskiy during a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday that part of a major US aid package had arrived in Ukraine and that more was on its way that was going to "make a real difference".

Blinken's trip is the first by a senior US official since Congress passed a long-delayed $61 billion aid package last month. Kyiv's outmanned troops are battling a new Russian offensive in the northeast as well as assaults in the east.

"We know this is a challenging time. But we also know that in the near term the assistance is now on the way, some of it has already arrived and more of it will be arriving," Blinken said.

"And that's going to make a real difference against the ongoing Russian aggression on the battlefield."

Zelenskiy, addressing Blinken in English, said air defense supplies were "the biggest deficit for us" with Russia conducting long-range aerial attacks since March that have pounded electricity facilities and caused blackouts.

"Really we need today two Patriots for Kharkiv, for Kharkiv region because there the people are under attack. Civilians, warriors, everybody they are under Russian missiles."

Blinken arrived in Kyiv by train early on Tuesday morning on the previously undisclosed visit, which comes days after Russia launched a ground incursion into the north of the region of Kharkiv, opening a new front and stretching Ukraine's soldiers.



Reuters
 

World News

Blinken

US

Kyiv

Aid

Challenging

Time

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Armenia arrests protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
WHO: Nothing wrong with Gaza death toll figures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

UK's FM to meet Blinken, Trump while pressing US Congress on Ukraine aid

LBCI
World News
05:36

Zelenskyy lauds US aid package, asks Blinken for air defenses

LBCI
World News
23:54

Blinken arrives in Ukraine to show US solidarity amid Russian attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

Huge manhunt launched in France as gunmen kill two guards, free inmate from prison van

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

UK Foreign Secretary: Attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys are 'appalling'

LBCI
World News
09:02

President Biden increases US tariffs on an array of Chinese imports

LBCI
World News
08:44

Armenia arrests protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM or call: 03 951 037

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More