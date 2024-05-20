Chinese president considers death of Raisi 'great loss for Iranian people'

World News
2024-05-20 | 03:59
High views
Chinese president considers death of Raisi 'great loss for Iranian people'
Chinese president considers death of Raisi 'great loss for Iranian people'

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Monday that the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash constitutes a "great loss for the Iranian people."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a press conference that "President Xi Jinping pointed out that... his tragic death is a great loss for the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend."

AFP

