Blinken: The administration will work with Congress on an “appropriate response” to International Criminal Prosecutor
World News
2024-05-21 | 11:39
Blinken: The administration will work with Congress on an “appropriate response” to International Criminal Prosecutor
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the US administration would be happy to work with Congress to formulate an "appropriate response" to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who is seeking to issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders over the Gaza war.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
US
Administration
Congress
ICC
Prosecutor
