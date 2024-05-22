Tornadoes hit Iowa causing 'multiple' deaths

World News
2024-05-22 | 01:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tornadoes hit Iowa causing &#39;multiple&#39; deaths
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Tornadoes hit Iowa causing 'multiple' deaths

A powerful tornado ripped through a small Iowa town on Tuesday, killing multiple people and leaving at least a dozen injured, authorities said.

"This tornado has devastated a good portion of this town," said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, a spokesperson with the Iowa State Patrol, during an evening press conference in Greenfield.

"We can confirm there have been multiple fatalities with this tornado."

Dinkla did not provide a death toll but said it may not be before Wednesday that figures could be provided.

At least a dozen people in Greenfield, a town of about 2,000 people, were injured in the twister, Dinkla said. Because the local hospital sustained damage in the storm, those people had to be transferred to facilities in nearby towns.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she would visit Greenfield on Wednesday morning.

"While it's too soon to know the storm's full impact, answers will come in the hours and days ahead," Reynolds said in a statement.

The governor said the state would provide its full resources to help the impacted areas recover, and reassured residents that support was in place working to provide shelter, food, and water, and restore power to thousands of residents.

At least one person, a woman in Adams County, was listed as a storm-related fatality, the county's medical examiner Lisa Brown said. She spoke to Reuters by phone but said she could not yet provide more details.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared a "disaster emergency" for 15 counties, including Adair and Adams, allowing state resources to be readily utilized in responding to the storm.

Also in Adams County, at least three wind turbines standing about 25 stories high were nearly snapped in half, with one catching fire, KCCI reported. It said several other wind turbines were damaged in Adair County.

The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm advisories for much of Iowa and several other Midwestern states on Tuesday, including parts of Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Earlier in the day, the weather service confirmed at least one tornado over Rollingstone, Minnesota.

Reuters

World News

Iowa

Tornado

Greenfield

Storm

Adams County

Weather

LBCI Next
Norway to recognize Palestinian state, local media reports
Gunmen kill 40 in attack in north-central Nigeria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Severe storm kills at least four in Houston

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-05-11

Major solar storm disrupts Starlink satellites

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-03

UAE non-oil business activity drops amid severe storms in April

LBCI
World News
2024-05-02

Storm in France kills at least one individual

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:14

French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely

LBCI
World News
06:04

Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement

LBCI
World News
06:03

Beijing imposes sanctions on US defense companies

LBCI
World News
05:34

Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:47

Haniyeh praises Raisi’s support: A call for continued Palestinian resistance and liberation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

LBCI
World News
06:03

Beijing imposes sanctions on US defense companies

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
World News
16:00

Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More