Taiwan will 'defend the values of freedom and democracy': President

President Lai Ching-te said he will "stand on the front line" to defend Taiwan, speaking Thursday as China held military exercises around the self-ruled island days after he was sworn into office.



"I will stand on the front line with our brothers and sisters in the military to jointly defend national security," he said at a military base, making no direct reference to China's military drills.



"Faced with external challenges and threats, we will continue to defend the values of freedom and democracy, and safeguard peace and stability in the region."



AFP