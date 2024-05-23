King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference

2024-05-23 | 06:14
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference

The Interfax news agency reported that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain invited Russia on Thursday to attend a Middle East peace conference hosted by his country.

The King of Bahrain is on an official visit to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters
 

