King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
World News
2024-05-23 | 06:14
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
The Interfax news agency reported that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain invited Russia on Thursday to attend a Middle East peace conference hosted by his country.
The King of Bahrain is on an official visit to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Bahrain
Russia
King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa
Middle East
Peace
Conference
Vladimir Putin
