News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan
World News
2024-05-27 | 04:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan
Armenian police detained 137 protesters who were blocking streets in Yerevan as part of a series of anti-government protests, Russia's TASS news agency cited the Interior Ministry as saying on Monday.
Protesters calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation have been gathering weekly in the Armenian capital since April.
The demonstrations, which are headed by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, began in opposition to Pashinyan's plan to hand over four deserted villages to longtime rival Azerbaijan.
Though the villages have since been handed over, the protests have grown into a broader call for Pashinyan, who has presided over a series of defeats to Azerbaijan, to resign from office.
Reuters
World News
Armenia
Police
Detain
Protesters
Yerevan
Azerbaijan
Next
Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-13
Police announce arrest of 88 protesters in Armenia over transfer of land to Azerbaijan
World News
2024-05-13
Police announce arrest of 88 protesters in Armenia over transfer of land to Azerbaijan
0
World News
2024-05-14
Armenia arrests protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
World News
2024-05-14
Armenia arrests protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
0
World News
2024-05-24
Armenia returns four towns to Azerbaijan
World News
2024-05-24
Armenia returns four towns to Azerbaijan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06
EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu
0
World News
04:23
Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package
World News
04:23
Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package
0
World News
03:36
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
World News
03:36
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
0
World News
03:20
Cyclone Remal snaps power links to millions in India and Bangladesh
World News
03:20
Cyclone Remal snaps power links to millions in India and Bangladesh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-12
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Variety and Tech
2024-03-12
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
0
World News
2024-04-27
Russia targets Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Energy Minister says
World News
2024-04-27
Russia targets Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Energy Minister says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More