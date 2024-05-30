Russia announces the downing of 13 Ukrainian drones

2024-05-30 | 07:00
Russia announces the downing of 13 Ukrainian drones
Russia announces the downing of 13 Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the downing of 13 Ukrainian drones in Krasnodar, located south and near the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Moscow.

The ministry stated in a statement that "air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian drones in the Krasnodar region" on Thursday morning.

The statement also mentioned intercepting eight drones at night "over the Black Sea, near the coast of Crimea."

The Russian army also confirmed the destruction of two Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea heading towards Crimea.

Russian air defense systems also shot down eight tactical missiles of the "ATACMS" type over the Azov Sea near Crimea.

AFP

