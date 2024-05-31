News
US, China defense chiefs discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, and Gaza at Asia security summit
World News
2024-05-31 | 04:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US, China defense chiefs discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, and Gaza at Asia security summit
The US and Chinese defense chiefs locked horns on Taiwan in their first face-to-face meeting in two years on Friday, but both sides emphasized the need to keep military-to-military communications open.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and China's Defense Minister, Dong Jun, met in Singapore on the sidelines of Asia's premier defense summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue. The Philippines' president was to give a speech at the meeting later in the day that was expected to touch on sensitive South China Sea claims.
The US-China relationship is expected to loom over the dialogue, as are the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the South China Sea tensions.
During the meeting with Dong, Austin expressed concern about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, including after the island's presidential election and the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te this month, US Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.
"The secretary expressed concern about recent provocative PLA activity around the Taiwan Strait, and he reiterated that the PRC should not use Taiwan's political transition - part of a normal, routine democratic process - as a pretext for coercive measures," Ryder said after the 75-minute meeting.
He was referring to the People's Liberation Army and the People's Republic of China.
Dong warned Austin that the US should not interfere in China's affairs with Taiwan, defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian told reporters.
The U.S. approach to Taiwan violates commitments made by the United States and sends the wrong signal to "separatist forces" in Taiwan, the spokesperson quoted Dong as saying. Beijing calls Lai a "separatist."
Both sides, however, emphasized the importance of keeping military-to-military ties open, and a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the meeting marked an "important step" in opening lines of communication.
The official said Austin was "firm but professional" and also brought up China's nuclear, space, and cyber developments.
The two sides also discussed the South China Sea and the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters in Taipei on Friday that increased tensions around the democratically governed island claimed by China as its own territory would diminish if Beijing's military drills ceased.
"If China stops its provocation and intimidation then peace and stability can be maintained," he said.
Reuters
World News
United States
China
Defense
Taiwan
Ukraine
Gaza
Asia Security Summit
Beijing
Lloyd Austin
Dong Jun
