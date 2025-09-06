News
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-09-2025 | 07:36
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
An Israeli strike on Saturday destroyed a second high-rise in Gaza City in as many days, witnesses reported.
"A short while ago, the Israeli military struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City," a military statement said.
Witnesses identified the building as the Sussi Tower, with videos shared online showing the 15-storey structure collapsing. Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that "we're continuing," posting a clip of the tower being hit.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Palestinians
Egypt says describing displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is 'nonsense'
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Egypt says describing displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is 'nonsense'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Egypt says describing displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is 'nonsense'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues
0
World News
11:05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
World News
11:05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
