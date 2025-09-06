Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses

An Israeli strike on Saturday destroyed a second high-rise in Gaza City in as many days, witnesses reported.



"A short while ago, the Israeli military struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City," a military statement said.



Witnesses identified the building as the Sussi Tower, with videos shared online showing the 15-storey structure collapsing. Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that "we're continuing," posting a clip of the tower being hit.





