Maersk struggles with significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean

World News
2024-06-04 | 00:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Maersk struggles with significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Maersk struggles with significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean

Maersk faces significant terminal congestion in Mediterranean and Asian ports, causing substantial delays in its vessel schedule, the Danish shipping group said in a statement on Monday.

As a result of that congestion, the world's second-largest container shipping company will skip two westbound sailings from China and South Korea that had been planned to depart in early July, it added.

The notice from Maersk comes as global supply chains are suffering cascading delays and higher costs due to the Yemen's Houthi militant attacks on commercial vessels near the Suez Canal. Major ocean container carriers like Maersk, MSC, and Hapag-Lloyd for safety have rerouted ships to the longer route around Africa.

Singapore, home to the world's second-largest container seaport, is the latest to be hit by congestion, according to Linerlytica. Data from that firm also showed congestion at ports in China, Dubai, Spain, and the United States.

Ports in China have been hit by high winds and other weather that has affected cargo flows, shipping experts told Reuters.

The worsening congestion in Singapore and Dubai's Jebel Ali ports are driven by the sudden surge in cargo demand as well as continued disruptions caused by the diversion of ships from the Red Sea, Lynerlytica said.

Ultra-large ships from the Far East are offloading containers at western Mediterranean ports such as Barcelona and then reloading on smaller ships headed for final destinations at central and eastern Mediterranean ports, straining operations at affected ports, according to pricing platform Xeneta.

Backups also are growing at two US East Coast ports, according to the Journal of Commerce. Charleston, South Carolina, congestion is due to an ongoing infrastructure project, while backups at Savannah, Georgia, are tied to a recent software malfunction, the trade publication reported.

Reuters

World News

Maersk

Port

Congestion

Asia

Mediterranean

Ships

Dubai

Singapore

LBCI Next
Europeans' draft IAEA resolution presses Iran on particles, inspectors: Reuters
San Francisco police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters at Israeli consulate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-02

Zelenskyy meets with heads of state in Singapore and rallies support for a summit on Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-24

Houthis say they launched attacks on three ships including one in Mediterranean

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-28

Dubai ruler approves new $35 billion airport terminal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-18

Dubai Airport returns to normal operations within less than 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02

Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony

LBCI
World News
05:47

Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41

UN rights chief says standards of war brutally violated in Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:00

US Defense Secretary meets Cambodia's top official to push for stronger ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43

Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More