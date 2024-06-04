Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire proposal with Saudi counterpart: US State Department

2024-06-04 | 14:36
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire proposal with Saudi counterpart: US State Department
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire proposal with Saudi counterpart: US State Department

The US State Department said that Secretary Antony Blinken discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, today, Tuesday, a ceasefire proposal and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The ministry added in a statement, "The Secretary reiterated that it is Hamas that is standing in the way of a ceasefire and that they should take the deal without further delay."

Reuters
 

