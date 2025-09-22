Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan

Middle East News
22-09-2025 | 05:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan

The Allenby crossing, the sole gateway between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, has reopened for passenger traffic, a spokesperson for the Israeli authority managing the land border said on Monday.

Israel officially closed the crossing on September 19, a day after a Jordanian truck driver opened fire there, killing two Israeli soldiers . The border crossing is also the main route for transporting commercial goods between Jordan and the West Bank.

Reuters

Middle East News

Allenby Crossing

Israel

West Bank

Jordan

LBCI Next
Israel bolsters frontlines during Jewish New Year holiday
Western powers recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israel’s fury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19

Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-02

Jordan says two armed people killed after 'infiltration attempt' through its border with Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Israel bolsters frontlines during Jewish New Year holiday

LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Western powers recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israel’s fury

LBCI
Middle East News
03:25

Syria to hold parliamentary elections on October 5

LBCI
Middle East News
03:16

Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52

UK formally recognises the State of Palestine: PM

LBCI
World News
2025-09-20

Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06

Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More