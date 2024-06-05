News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar for talks with its Amir
World News
2024-06-05 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar for talks with its Amir
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Qatar on Wednesday for talks with the country's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Zelenskyy said via X, he intends to discuss ways for Qatar to participate in efforts to repatriate Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, in addition to economic and security issues of mutual interest.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Qatar
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Next
Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza
Slovenia officially recognizes independent Palestinian state
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-22
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
World News
2024-05-22
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
0
World News
12:42
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
World News
12:42
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
0
World News
10:09
Zelenskyy to visit Qatar on Wednesday: Reuters source
World News
10:09
Zelenskyy to visit Qatar on Wednesday: Reuters source
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22
Egyptian, Qatari, and US security leaders to meet in Doha on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22
Egyptian, Qatari, and US security leaders to meet in Doha on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:04
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections
World News
14:04
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections
0
World News
13:28
At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern Congo
World News
13:28
At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern Congo
0
World News
12:42
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
World News
12:42
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
0
World News
12:01
IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation
World News
12:01
IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:04
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections
World News
14:04
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections
0
World News
2024-04-24
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
World News
2024-04-24
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
0
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
0
World News
2024-05-06
Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks
World News
2024-05-06
Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
2
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
3
Lebanon News
15:20
PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office
Lebanon News
15:20
PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office
4
Lebanon News
00:32
Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:32
Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
6
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
7
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More