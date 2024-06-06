Putin: Russia has no "imperial ambitions" and does not plan to attack NATO

World News
2024-06-06 | 00:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin: Russia has no &quot;imperial ambitions&quot; and does not plan to attack NATO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin: Russia has no "imperial ambitions" and does not plan to attack NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia has no "imperial ambitions," dismissing as "nonsense" the talks suggesting that Russia intends to attack NATO countries.

During his meeting with representatives of foreign news agencies, including Agence France-Presse, Putin said, "Do not look for what does not exist (...) Do not look for imperial ambitions in us because they do not exist."

AFP

World News

Russia

Imperialism

Ambitions

Attack

NATO

LBCI Next
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
Putin condemns 'complete elimination of civilian population' in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

Putin declares Russia will not attack NATO countries

LBCI
World News
00:53

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following Ukrainian drone attack

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:00

Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village

LBCI
World News
03:40

Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks

LBCI
World News
03:35

Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
03:25

Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20

Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal

LBCI
World News
2024-05-18

Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More